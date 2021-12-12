Schaefer, Maurice

SAUK CITY - Maurice Schaefer passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

Maurice was born Feb. 19, 1927, to Ervin and Emma (Repka) Schaefer in Troy Township, Sauk County. He started school at the Harrisburg Country School. He attended the Sauk City Schools after his father's death in 1935. Upon graduating from high school in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Europe for all of his military service. He returned home and began working at the Sauk City Post Office and six years later was appointed postmaster after the retirement of A.E. Vonwald. Maurice held this position for 30 years, retiring in 1982. He was joined in marriage to Cleo Piernot in 1948.

In 1984 he was asked by the Sauk City Village Board to complete the remainder of the village president's term. He agreed and was later persuaded to run for the office himself. He was re-elected every two years until 1997, when he said "enough is enough." He enjoyed hosting weekend barbecues for his family and friends throughout the summer months, with lively card games following. He loved the outdoors, nature hikes and mushroom hunting. He instilled in his children this same love of the outdoors. He and Cleo enjoyed traveling and visiting many countries in Europe, especially Switzerland. They also cruised the Panama Canal and visited countries in and around South America.

Maurice is survived by his daughter, Connie (David) Roundy; sons, Mark (Sheila) and Steven (Kari) Schaefer; grandchildren, Heather (Dave) Haas, Sara (Billy) and Keith Schaefer; and great-granddaughters, Alex and Taylor Haas and Marijane and Madison Bullis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years; his beloved grandson, Kevin Schaefer; four sisters, Laura Wartzok, Erna Bartnick, Verna Diehl, and Lynette Diehl; and three brothers, Ervin, Harland and Stanley.

The family would like to thank Dr. McAuliffe and the staff of Maplewood Nursing Facility for their exceptional care and concern during Maurice's residency. There will be a family memorial planned for a later date.

