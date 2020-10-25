Ballweg-Rose, Maxine A.

MADISON – Maxine A. Ballweg-Rose passed away on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home, at the age of 85. She was born on Aug. 14, 1935, the daughter of Raymond and Odelia (Schroeder) Heyroth.

Maxine was employed by the Dane County Court System for 21 years, retiring on May 5, 2000.

She is survived by her three sons, Douglas (Myra) Ballweg, Roxbury, Randall Ballweg, Pensacola, Fla., and Troy (Jackie Johnson) Ballweg, Baraboo; stepdaughters, Cheryl (Glenn) Schumacher, Lemont, Ill., and Debbie (Richard) Kujawa, Burlington, Wis.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; father of her children, LaVern Ballweg; a brother, Donald Heyroth, Waunakee; and her brother-in-law, Marvin (Joan) Rose of Rochester, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Rose; her parents; and a brother, Roger Heyroth; and sister-in-law, Lucy Heyroth.

Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial gathering for family and close friends will be held at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, Madison, with interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison.

