Parsons, Maxine Elaine

MADISON - Maxine Elaine Parsons, age 94, of Madison, passed away on March 9, 2021, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Sept. 4, 1926, in Edgerton, Wis., the daughter of Carl "Red" Maves and Helen (Schoechert) Maves. She married Carl Moe on July 4, 1948. Carl "Cookie" passed away on Jan. 14, 1974.

She later married Don Parsons, who passed away on June 26, 1982.

Maxine was a telephone operator at General Telephone in Edgerton starting in 1944 and was proud of her contribution to the war effort. She worked for General Telephone company for more than 45 years.

She enjoyed her time being a volunteer and member of the Lake Edge United Church of Christ in Madison. There she was an avid member of the Church Book Club and Tai Chi group for many years. She was also a strong supporter of CROP Hunger walks that have ensured more people worldwide have access to nutritious meals.

She enjoyed trips to Germany and England with Don Parsons.

During the last several years she had a renewed friendship with her childhood friend, Mr. Kelly Wright. She and Kelly had fun at Friday Night Fish Fries at the VFW in Stoughton. She enjoyed dinners out, dancing, shopping and always looked so fashionable, even as fondly mentioned by the assisted living staff. They also spoke often of her sense of humor and fun personality.

While raising her son Randy, she liked to remember living in a cozy home in downtown Edgerton that originally belonged to author Sterling North, famous for "Rascal," a 1963 children's book series.

She is survived by grandson, Christopher (Beth) Moe; granddaughter, Carolyn; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Moe; niece, Diane (Bill) Hurley; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Trevor, Amanda, Morgan, Ryan and Kristin and their children.

She was preceded in death by her son, Randy; spouse, Carl Moe; spouse, Donald Parsons; infant son, Tommy; brother, Bob and his wife, Donna; nephew, Jerry; and parents, Carl and Helen Maves.

There will be a private family celebration of life when it is safe to gather. Burial site will be in Walworth, Wis.

The family is appreciative to Hospice and Oak Park Place, especially Kelsie in activities who helped family "visit" her remotely during the pandemic.

