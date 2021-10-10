Virgin, Melissa Jo "Missy" (Pulvermacher)

MADISON - Melissa Jo "Missy" (Pulvermacher) Virgin, 47, of Madison, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at her home after surgery on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Missy was born in Madison, on Aug. 18, 1974, the eldest daughter of Janet and Donald Pulvermacher. She leaves behind her two beloved children, Grant and Tessa, the bright stars in her life. She always spread sunshine wherever she went, that was just who she was. She loved to cook, and her homemade barbecue sauce was delicious! Missy will be remembered by countless friends and family alike.

Missy was a 1992 graduate of Middleton High School. She was a member of the basketball team and held school track records for many years. Missy was a lifelong Packers fan and even had a Packers car painted Green and Gold. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could light up a room with her smile, her joyous laughter is sure to make the heavens a little brighter. Missy loved puzzles and all sorts of card and board games. Missy was always ready to play cards, shoot pool or shoot the breeze. Missy enjoyed her job at Oakwood Village and spread joy to those she met there. She loved her pet cats, one of which she even taught to play fetch. Everyone who knew Missy knew that she fiercely loved her two children, of whom she was most proud.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Donald A. Pulvermacher, who was perhaps the best joke teller of all time! She is survived by her mother, Janet (Meyer) Pulvermacher; step-mother, Paula Pulvermacher; siblings, Jessica (Ben Johnson) Greenslet, Tara (Tony) Winslow and Adam Pulvermacher; and ex-husband, Geoffrey Virgin.

A celebration of life will be held at SPRINGFIELD CORNERS, 6136 County Road P, Dane, Wis., from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Please bring notes, pictures and stories of Missy to share with her children.

Memorials may be made to the family for Grant and Tessa's future educational endeavors. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

