Melody Vos
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Vos, Melody Lynn

MADISON – Melody Lynn Vos, age 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Melody was born to Roger and Dorothy Olson on Nov. 1, 1961, in Darlington. Mel is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Steven Vos; son, Kyle Vos; mother, Dorothy (Roger) Isley; and siblings, Lisa (Ted) Sauer, Mark Olson, and Jon (Kelly) Olson. She was preceded in death by her father; and sisters, Debra and Theresa Olson.

A private service will be held. Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace HospiceCare or Second Harvest Food Bank in memory of Melody.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
