Melvin Mathias Ballweg

Feb. 5, 1933 - March 27, 2022

TOWNSHIP OF DANE - Melvin Mathias Ballweg, age 89, died on March 27, 2022 at home of natural causes.

Melvin was born on Feb. 5, 1933 at home, in the Township of Dane, son of Frank and Elizabeth (Laufenberg) Ballweg. Melvin attended St Marti's Catholic School through the 8th grade and then was "farmed out" in his words to nearby farms until he was inducted in the U.S. Army at the age of 21. He served as a SP4 gunner to BATTERY "A" FIELD ARTILLERY BATTALION 4th INFANTRY DIVISION at PIONEER KASERNO, in HANAU GERMANY where he was stationed for 1-1/2 years. He was honorably discharged on June 21, 1956.

On April 10, 1958 he was united in marriage to Alice Rauls where they started their life together on the family farm.

Melvin loved farming, marathon card games and working in his woods. Melvin and Alice spent 20+ years volunteering at the VA hospital and also traveled around the world with several trips to Germany making lifelong friends along the way.

Melvin is survived by is wife Alice; six children: Keith (Connie), Gary (Wanda), Tom (Prudy), Sandra Ketelboeter (Steve), Allan (Vicki), and Ann Noltner; 16 grandchildren: Lindsey (Brook) Morris, Breanna (Ryan Hellenbrand) Ballweg, Tierney (Tyler) Zeman, Lauren (Jeff) Peetz, Jessica (Phill) Nieman, Matt (Kristi) Ballweg, Mark (Morgan) Ballweg, Jacob (Erin) Ballweg, Kyle (Brittany) Ballweg, Jason (Caitlin) Ballweg, Brett (Susie) Ballweg, Nicole (Jordan) Prochnow, Karlee Ketelboeter, Kaleb Ketelboeter, Tyler (Katlin) Noltner and Grant Noltner. 18 great-grandchildren: Isaiah & Mckinley; Kane, Hunter & Walker; Decklyn & Mason; Thomas, Michael & Alice; Hazel; Adeline & Henry; Brenley & Blakley; Mila & Will; Paisley; & more to come; one brother LaVern; five sisters: Carol (Don) Acker, Phyllis (Milo) Breunig, Patricia Jessing, Lois Krantz and Sharon Ballweg; in-laws: Darlene (Richard Collins) Ballweg, Romie Ripp, Kathy M. Ballweg, Kathy A. Ballweg, Marv Hellenbrand, Marilyn Ballweg, Virginia Rauls and Jim (Eileen) Rauls; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his daughter Mary Jean; his parents; brothers: Daniel, Roger, Wilfred, Martin, Clarence and sisters: Lucille Ballweg, Margie Ripp and Marlene Hellenbrand. Mother and father-in-law, Werner and Dorothy Rauls; in-laws: Monica Ballweg, Mary Jane and Kenny Lochner, Catherine and Eugene Pings, Ruth and Robert Meyers, Philip Rauls; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Martin's Catholic Church on Saturday April 2nd 2022 at 10:00AM with Father Chris Gernetzke. 5959 St. Martins Road, Cross Plains, WI 53528; Burial at a later date Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00PM-7:00PM Friday, April 1st 2022 and from 9:00AM till time of service Saturday April 2, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association, American Parkinson's Disease Association, Diabetes Association, or of your choice.