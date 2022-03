Zech, Melvin "Mel"

SAUK CITY - Melvin "Mel" Zech, age 64, passed away on June 10, 2021. He is survived by wife, Joanne (Lund) Zech; and sons, Alex and Paul.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME in Sauk City, Wis. A celebration of Mel's life will take place on June 19 at ZECH'S GRANDVIEW FARM, E8611 Witwen Road, Sauk City, at 10:30 a.m.

Online condolences are available at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.