Wilson, Menecy Mildred "Necy"

MADISON - Menecy Mildred Wilson, known to everyone as Necy, has rejoined her husband of nearly 70 years, Wayne, and seven of her eight siblings in God's mansion. Born July 1, 1925, to Elta and Chloe Merritt, in the small farming community of Windsor, Mo., Necy grew up in a loving family of hardworking doers. Regardless of the size or complexity of the task, she learned to stay with the work until it was done. Church, school, good food and community were all important to the Merritt family, but nothing was more important than family love, and Necy passed all these life values on to her children.

Wayne and Necy were married Nov. 16, 1944, while Necy was attending the University of Missouri and Wayne was on special leave from the U.S. Army Air Corps. After the war ended, they bought the Bus Café in Wayne's hometown of Bethany, Mo., where they served up a T-bone steak, French fries, salad and drink for $1.50. Somehow this was profitable enough to sustain a family, and they started in earnest. Life in the restaurant business was interrupted when Wayne was recalled for active duty during the Korean War, after which he began a career with the Post Office. This led the family to LaCrosse, Wis., then San Juan, Puerto Rico, and finally Madison, Wis., where Wayne and Necy enjoyed their retirement years. Through it all Necy adapted to the changes and tackled the work of moving and integrating the family into a new environment with good cheer and a loving heart. She made friends quickly and was admired by many because of her positive attitude and willingness to help anyone, anytime. Once retired, they traveled extensively, spent many winters in warmer climes and all the while supported Asbury United Methodist Church and Kiwanis with their time, talents and treasure. But nothing was dearer to Necy than her family, and hosting every holiday, birthday, or other gathering brought her great joy.

Necy was Mom to six children, Mary (Walt Presser), Wayne (Laura), Bill, Robert (Linda), Carol (Bob Philbin), Joanie (Eric Haugen); Grandma to eight, Jeff Presser (Tammy, who predeceased Necy), Katie (Nico Realmuto), Becky Wilson (Patrick Hamilton), Jason Tarasek (Jessica Savran), Jesse Philbin, David Philbin, Luke Haugen, Jack Haugen; and Great-Grandma to five, Isabella and Adrianna Realmuto, Oliver Hamilton, Evan and Ari Tarasek. Necy is survived by her brother, Harvey of Cleburne, Texas; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

Her parting words for us: To all our children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, continue to always love and have fun together and be kind to each other.

Mom always worked to brighten the corner where she was. She made room at the table for our friends and made room in her heart for everyone. We will all miss her tremendously and are comforted in the assurance Heaven is a better place today.

Necy will be buried in Bethany, Mo., on Dec. 15, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held in Madison and in Bethany this summer.

The family wishes to offer a special thank you to the very caring staff at Noel Manor and Heartland Hospice who made Mom's last weeks more comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or the Necy and Wayne Wilson Music Scholarship Fund through the Madison Community Foundation. Mom suffered from debilitating dementia in her final years, and ridding the world of this scourge upon humanity is a cause worthy of our support. The Music Scholarship provides college funds to a graduate from the high school in Bethany who participated in band/chorus.