Merle Bodine
Sunland Memorial Park & Mortuary
15826 Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ

Bodine, Merle W.

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - Merle W. Bodine, of Sun City West, Ariz., passed away on Dec. 25, 2021. He was born on May 9, 1927, to Ralph and Myrtle Bodine in Burlingame, Kan. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Lalor Freye; his grandson, Eric Lalor; his granddaughter, Michelle Lalor; his great-granddaughter, Ellie Lalor; and his great-grandson, Connor Lalor.

Merle served in World War II as a signalman, on LST 699.

He spent his life in dedication to vocational, technical and adult education. He worked in an administrative capacity in Kansas and Wisconsin. Merle held the roles of Director of Manpower and Development and Bureau Chief of Economic Development in the state of Wisconsin 1961 – 1989. Merle dedicated his work to establishing training programs for unemployed individuals, of all ages.

Merle served as a deputy for the Sun City West Posse for 21 years.

He spent years of enjoyment with his ham radio system and communicated with people all over the world.

Thank you, Dad, for all you shared with us.

To send condolences to Merle's family, please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
Dr. Bodine, was truly a courageous humanitarian. He was responsible for changing the lives of thousands of people, most of whom were unemployed,incarcerated, people of color & the disenfrachised. His legacy will live on through many generations. I will always remember him as the person whom was unasssuming when in fact he was at the lead of many efforts that changed policy and direction of many social reforms. He never spoke of his part in these changes. We will miss Merle, especially now when our nation needs leaders with his qualities.
John Lalor
Friend
January 5, 2022
