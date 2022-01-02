Bodine, Merle W.

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - Merle W. Bodine, of Sun City West, Ariz., passed away on Dec. 25, 2021. He was born on May 9, 1927, to Ralph and Myrtle Bodine in Burlingame, Kan. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Lalor Freye; his grandson, Eric Lalor; his granddaughter, Michelle Lalor; his great-granddaughter, Ellie Lalor; and his great-grandson, Connor Lalor.

Merle served in World War II as a signalman, on LST 699.

He spent his life in dedication to vocational, technical and adult education. He worked in an administrative capacity in Kansas and Wisconsin. Merle held the roles of Director of Manpower and Development and Bureau Chief of Economic Development in the state of Wisconsin 1961 – 1989. Merle dedicated his work to establishing training programs for unemployed individuals, of all ages.

Merle served as a deputy for the Sun City West Posse for 21 years.

He spent years of enjoyment with his ham radio system and communicated with people all over the world.

Thank you, Dad, for all you shared with us.

