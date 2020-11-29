Menu
Meryl McMahon

McMahon, Meryl

MADISON - Meryl McMahon (nee Benzschawel) went to meet her Lord and Savior on Nov. 27, 2020. Born in Thorp, Wis., on June 27, 1930, she lived a simple life but one filled with adventure. She raised and is survived by her five independent children and their spouses; her 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren whom she adored; in addition to her two brothers, Dorn and Donnie. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Florence; sister, Mary Lynch; former husband, Gordon; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held in spring 2021.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
