Bayles, Michael Roger

HOLMEN - Michael Roger Bayles passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle against Parkinson's.

Mike was a father, grandfather, traveling man and seeker of knowledge who made friends everywhere. He loved cigars, a cup of coffee, good conversation, and flirting with ladies. He also loved motorcycles, which turned into a passion for trikes and riding throughout Wisconsin and Sturgis. He was a proud Master Mason and member of Lodge #50 and Zor Shrine of Madison.

Mike is survived by his son, Andrew (Nicole) Bayles and children (Alexander, Lucas); daughter, Michelle (Tom) Bayles-Simon and children (Dante, Xavier); sister, Bonnee (Richard) Nauber; multiple cousins; nephews; and niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Bayles, Kathleen and Hans Mickelsen; and sister, Linda Keller.

His ashes will be laid to rest on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Walnut Hill Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at OCHSNER PARK MAIN PAVILION in Baraboo at 2:30 p.m.