Bowar, Michael R.

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Michael R. Bowar, of Edgewater, Fla., passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from complications of kidney disease and congestive heart failure. He was 67. He was born in Madison, Wis., to Roman and Dorothy (Kennedy) Bowar, the only son of six children.

Michael grew up in Madison and spent his high school years at Holy Name Seminary, graduating in 1971. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1972 and served as a photographer, stationed at Zweibrucken AB in Germany with the 26th tactical reconnaissance wing for aerial photo recon, with an honorable discharge in 1976. Michael trained as an Air Traffic Control Specialist at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, Okla. On completion in 1979, he was assigned to the Chicago/Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove, Ill. It was there he met his wife, Linda, who worked in the office of the apartment complex in which he lived.

Linda likes to say that Michael knew how to woo a woman. For one of their first dates he flew her to the Playboy Club in Lake Geneva, Wis., for breakfast. She even remembers what they ate: a four to five-inch high seafood quiche with whole pieces of crab in it.

Michael and his "best friend ever" Kim Stoddard were air force buddies who shared off-base housing. Both learned to fly with their VA educational benefits money. Michael received his commercial pilot's license in 1974 and later taught flying. He served as an air controller until August 1981, when then-President Ronald Reagan fired the country's 11,359 air traffic controllers.

Michael then chose to pursue an accounting career, keeping an eagle eye on numbers on a spreadsheet rather than on airplanes in the air, taking college courses in Orlando, Fla. In 1994 he became an enrolled agent and kept abreast of the accounting field, never passing a chance to expand his knowledge of the field.

After beginning his accounting career in 1985 in Orlando, Michael moved on to open his own business, Bowar & Associates, Inc., in 1999. In 2008 he sold that business and "retired" to North Carolina, where he decided to open another accounting office in Hayesville, N.C., which he ran until August 2018 and which he also sold. In 2018 he and Linda moved back to Florida, and Michael, who found once again that attempts at retirement were less than challenging, went to work for a CPA and small business consulting firm until he formally retired after the April tax season this year.

Michael was an enthusiastic collector of world stamps, a hobby that taught him much about history. Encouraged to start collecting by his mother, he had accumulated 20 volumes of stamps, comprising about 30,000 stamps. He was also an avid reader and eager fisherman.

Michael is predeceased by his parents; and brother-in-law, Michael Esser. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 38 years; and five sisters, Jane Bowar Zastrow of Napa, Calif., Ellen Houtler (Raymond) of Portsmouth, N.H., Mary Arthur (Robert) of Cross Plains, Wis., Kathleen Esser, of Middleton, Wis., and Lois Wagner (Alan) of Lincoln, Calif. He also leaves four nieces and six nephews.

No services or memorial are planned. Michael's parting words to all who spoke to him in his last days were, "I love you." He was loved deeply and will be sorely missed. If you would like to donate to something about which Michael was passionate, please consider giving to your local pet shelter.