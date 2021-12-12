Coats, Michael H.

MADISON – Michael Coats, age 48, died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home in Madison, Wis.

A memorial service will be held in Victor, Iowa, where he will be buried in the Coats Family Cemetery in late April 2022.

Michael graduated from Madison Memorial High School and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He worked for Madison Newspapers in distribution for seven years, then obtained his class A CDL from the Sun Prairie Truck Driving School and covered the United States as a driver. He enjoyed traveling around the country.

Michael enjoyed hunting with his father in Wisconsin and Wyoming, and fishing on Lake Wisconsin and the Madison lakes. His greatest interest was in music, where he wrote and sang songs. He performed at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. Over his life he attended musical concerts throughout the United States. His last music concert tour was in 2019, when he attended concerts in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. He also enjoyed camping. His longest camping trip was to Alaska, where he spent three months camping around the state.

Michael is survived by his mother and father, Roberta and Robert Coats; brother, Douglas; sister, Jonette; brother-in-law, Pedro Vargas; and nieces, Rachelle and Camila.

Memorials may be made to the UW Transplant Program https://secure.supportuw.org/give/ and designate the Our UW Health Transplant Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

