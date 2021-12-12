Menu
Michael Coats
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
ABOUT
James Madison Memorial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Coats, Michael H.

MADISON – Michael Coats, age 48, died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home in Madison, Wis.

A memorial service will be held in Victor, Iowa, where he will be buried in the Coats Family Cemetery in late April 2022.

Michael graduated from Madison Memorial High School and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He worked for Madison Newspapers in distribution for seven years, then obtained his class A CDL from the Sun Prairie Truck Driving School and covered the United States as a driver. He enjoyed traveling around the country.

Michael enjoyed hunting with his father in Wisconsin and Wyoming, and fishing on Lake Wisconsin and the Madison lakes. His greatest interest was in music, where he wrote and sang songs. He performed at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. Over his life he attended musical concerts throughout the United States. His last music concert tour was in 2019, when he attended concerts in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. He also enjoyed camping. His longest camping trip was to Alaska, where he spent three months camping around the state.

Michael is survived by his mother and father, Roberta and Robert Coats; brother, Douglas; sister, Jonette; brother-in-law, Pedro Vargas; and nieces, Rachelle and Camila.

Memorials may be made to the UW Transplant Program https://secure.supportuw.org/give/ and designate the Our UW Health Transplant Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 221-5420


34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roberta and Bob, we are very sorry to hear about the loss. My heart goes out to you after this sudden loss. You´re in my thoughts and prayers. Please know I´m here for you and I´m thinking of you. Naren and Alka Sharma, Verona WI.
Narendra K Sharma
December 15, 2021
Bob and Roberta, So sorry to learn of your son´s passing. May his memory be a blessing.
Jac and Edye Garner
December 12, 2021
Bob and Roberta, I'm so sorry for your heartbreaking loss of Michael. My thoughts and prayers are with you-
Fred Melius
Family
December 12, 2021
Roberta & Family...We are so sorry for your loss of Michael. Keeping you in our thoughts.---Tere, Si, Erica & Cindy
THERESA A WIDSTRAND
December 12, 2021
