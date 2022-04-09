Michael J. Denson

Oct. 30, 1948 - Mar. 10, 2022

ARP, TX - Michael J. Denson, 73, passed away on March 10, 2022 in Arp, Texas. Mike was born to Donald and Gloria Denson on October 30, 1948.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Zelwanda; daughters: Tracy (Kevin) Heitke, Brenda (Steve) Denson; grandchildren: Toni Killerlain, Cody Killerlain, Daniel (Jenny) Hustad, Travis(Lyndsey) Hustad and Trey Hustad; great-grandchildren: Devan Killerlain and Tegan Hustad; brothers: Kerry (MaryAnn) Denson and Bill (Helen) Denson. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Steve.

Mike worked for Consolidated Paving before venturing out on his own, buying his first dump truck, and the birth of Denson Trucking took place. Long hours and hard work paid off. Mike worked construction through the years, Payne and Dolan, Bullet and Hammerslys to name a few. Retirement was not in his vocabulary, he truly enjoyed being in his dump truck. When Mike wasn't working he enjoyed having coffee at the Table Of Knowledge with his close friends. Mike also enjoyed his time in Texas every winter, where he met some new friends and learned to sit back and relax a little.

The family would also like to specially thank Terry and Tressa Quinalty for all the love and support in such a difficult time. We would like you all to join us for a celebration of Mike's life on April 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Brooklyn Sportsmen Club, W802 Amidon Rd., Brooklyn, WI. Please bring a dish to pass and a story to tell.