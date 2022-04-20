Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael W. Esser
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 25 2022
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers

Michael W. Esser

February 21, 1948 - April 18, 2022

MIDDLETON - Michael W. Esser, age 74, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at UW Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
7450 University Ave, Middleton, WI
Apr
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
7450 University Ave, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.