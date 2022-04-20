Michael W. Esser

February 21, 1948 - April 18, 2022

MIDDLETON - Michael W. Esser, age 74, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at UW Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

