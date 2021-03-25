Fitzsimmons, Michael Fleet

STOUGHTON - Michael Fleet Fitzsimmons, age 63, passed peacefully at home on Monday morning, March 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with myelofibrosis (bone marrow cancer) and heart disease.

Mike was born Nov. 21, 1957, son of William B. Fitzsimmons and Mary L. Fleet.

Mike was born in Dodgeville, raised in Lacrosse. He was a varsity wrestler at Central High School and participated and enjoyed many other sports. Mike loved the water and enjoyed boating and water skiing.

Mike married Nancy Salverson on Sept. 24, 1994. They raised their family on Lake Kegonsa, where Mike could continue enjoying the water.

A hardworking man for 40 years as a heat and frost insulator with Local 19 and UW-Madison, his top priority was always providing for his family.

Mike was a loving husband, father and friend. He always wanted to help others and was constantly on the move even when things got tough.

Mike is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughters, Mary and Michelle; his sister, Redempha Harris (Ed); his brother, Terry Fitzsimmons; his nieces, Courtney Reed (Jermy) and Christine Magnuson (AJ); great-niece, Josie Reed; great-nephew, Colten Magnuson; and many loving family members from the Salverson side of the family.

Mike was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Bryan Fitzsimmons.

We will be holding a celebration of life at Michael's home on June 26.