Michael Fitzsimmons
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Allis Central High School

Fitzsimmons, Michael Fleet

STOUGHTON - Michael Fleet Fitzsimmons, age 63, passed peacefully at home on Monday morning, March 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with myelofibrosis (bone marrow cancer) and heart disease.

Mike was born Nov. 21, 1957, son of William B. Fitzsimmons and Mary L. Fleet.

Mike was born in Dodgeville, raised in Lacrosse. He was a varsity wrestler at Central High School and participated and enjoyed many other sports. Mike loved the water and enjoyed boating and water skiing.

Mike married Nancy Salverson on Sept. 24, 1994. They raised their family on Lake Kegonsa, where Mike could continue enjoying the water.

A hardworking man for 40 years as a heat and frost insulator with Local 19 and UW-Madison, his top priority was always providing for his family.

Mike was a loving husband, father and friend. He always wanted to help others and was constantly on the move even when things got tough.

Mike is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughters, Mary and Michelle; his sister, Redempha Harris (Ed); his brother, Terry Fitzsimmons; his nieces, Courtney Reed (Jermy) and Christine Magnuson (AJ); great-niece, Josie Reed; great-nephew, Colten Magnuson; and many loving family members from the Salverson side of the family.

Mike was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Bryan Fitzsimmons.

We will be holding a celebration of life at Michael's home on June 26.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 25, 2021.
Mike was a wonderful friend and neighbor who always stopped what he was doing to have a conversation. He loved his family and added such value to everyone's life in the way he carried himself. He was genuine, honest and loyal and had a way of making everyone smile.
Linda (Silverman) Larsson
Friend
September 13, 2021
I met Michael while serving together in the U.S. Army. We were stationed at Fort Gordon Georgia right outside of Augusta. He made us all laugh. He was such a good friend. If anyone could make Heaven seem even brighter, it would be Michael. I am sorry that his family had lost such a loving and kind person.
Nan Williams
August 18, 2021
Mike was my friend at Lincoln Jr. High he was an awesome wrestler. Had a lot of fun with Mike while growing up. Life is a series of losses and Mike is upstairs now with his family. Bless you, Mike. So sorry for his loving family's loss.
Daniel Callahan
March 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies to his family. I knew Mike from school and church, he was was wonderful guy.
Denise Pagonis
March 21, 2021
