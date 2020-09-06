Fosso, Michael J.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - It is with great sadness to announce that our beloved brother, Michael J. Fosso, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Mike was born on Jan. 17, 1956, and grew up in Cottage Grove, Wis. He graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1974 and went on to attend UW-Platteville. Mike was employed with Harbor Freight Tools in Calabasas, Calif., for many years. The many friends and professional relationships he made at Harbor Freight served as his family away from home, and we are grateful for that.

Mike is survived by his sister, Sandy Prisbe; brothers, Jeff and Kevin Fosso; his nephew, Jason Lenzer; his niece, Erica (Daniel) Adams; great-niece, Taylor Lenzer; and great-nephews, Jordan Lenzer and Axton Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Mike loved his family first and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and an opinionated political observer. He was also a very generous person, giving to causes he and others cared about.

A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Mike will be dearly missed by his family and extended family in California.

Mike, you were a wonderful brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to all of us. We love you and will never forget you.