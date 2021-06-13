Gould, Michael Nathan

MADISON - On May 8, 2021, while sitting at home with his family, Michael Nathan Gould, emeritus professor of oncology, died from the progression of ALS, with which he had been diagnosed at an advanced stage the previous summer.

Michael was born in 1947 and grew up in Jamaica, Queens (New York City). His father, Mortimer Gould, was a dentist, and his mother was a former model. The extended family spent their summers near the ocean in Rhode Island.

He attended Yeshiva of Central Queens for grade school and Jamaica High School. His intense interest in science dated from childhood and lasted the rest of his life.

While at Yeshiva, the teachers were concerned because he kept getting up from his desk and walking around. This was due to ADHD, which was not yet a DSM diagnosis at that time. The school psychologist just recommended putting his desk at the back of the room, so that when he got up and walked around, it wouldn't disturb the other children. It worked. Many years later, as a full professor, he gave talks to special needs students on how he learned to deal with the condition.

When he was looking at potential colleges, he and his friends collected various applications and traded them around. Michael ended up applying to and being accepted by University of Wisconsin, although he had never been in the Midwest and had no idea whether it was in Madison (it was) or Milwaukee.

After majoring in biology and chemistry, he used his Bar Mitzvah money to hitchhike around the world. He remained an avid traveler for the rest of his life, visiting every continent, including Antarctica. He loved jazz and classical music, scotch, cigars, cooking, Rhode Island, the Outer Banks, his family and his friends. He worked out daily and was a member of the men's book club formed with the guys at the gym. He was an extraordinary mentor to both his students and post docs and to his children.

His research and teaching career is outlined in the University of Wisconsin MacArdle Lab Tribute found at the following address: https://mcardle.wisc.edu/2021/05/11/tribute-to-professor-emeritus-michael-nathan-gould/.

After being diagnosed with ALS, Michael received exemplary support with in-home care from Agrace, and we thank everyone who contributed to his care.

He will live in the hearts of his partner, Zoe Faivre Werth; his daughter, Alix Gould-Werth (Spencer Reynolds); his son, Daniel Gould-Werth (Deidre DeForest); his brother, Fred Gould; brother-in-law, Elliot Silverman; husband of his sister, Jane Gould (d. 2017); his sister-in-law, Melanie Werth (Rod Clark); his niece and nephews, Lindsay Gould Gilpatrick, Ezra Silverman, and Lorin Silverman; Jill Haag, the Distinguished Researcher Emeritus who supported him in his work; and Randy Jirtle, his best friend. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Jane Gould.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in honor of Michael, you might consider Agrace HospiceCare, 5295 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

