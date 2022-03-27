Menu
Michael J. Grossse
1955 - 2022
Michael J. Grosse

June 5, 1955 - Feb. 18, 2022

LA CROSSE / CROSS PLAINS - Michael J. Grosse, age 66, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

