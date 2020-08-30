Hetzel, Michael R.

WESTPORT - Michael R. Hetzel, age 81, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, joining his wife, Millicent Hetzel, in eternal life. He was born on Sept. 23, 1938, the son of Laurence and Elnora (Emer) Hetzel of Plain, Wis. He married Millicent Juneau on June 2, 1962, and she entered into rest on Jan. 24, 1976, after a brave battle with cancer. Mike raised their three children, always being there to support them anyway he could, and his greatest wish was for his children to know how proud he was and how much he loved them.

Mike served in the United States Marine Corps and received an Honorable Discharge as a testimonial of his honest and faithful service. After his military service, he began a lifelong career in the construction trade. Mike was a master craftsman who enjoyed finish carpentry, with a keen eye for detail and perfection, taking pride in building beautiful houses and commercial properties from the ground up. Upon retiring, Mike's passion turned to spending more time with his children and helping them with their home projects, along with following the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers and maintaining a well-kept lawn and landscape that always looked its best.

Mike was a person of faith and a member of St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport. He is survived by his children, Susan Nelson, Daniel (Lori) Hetzel, and Steven Hetzel; his beloved grandchildren, Jacob Nelson, Cassie Hetzel, Daniel and Shaun O'Connell; his siblings, Lindy (Erwin) Schmitz and Jean (Dick) Heiser; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a granddaughter, Katie Nelson; a sister, Geraldine Bladl; a brother, Edmund Hetzel; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The Family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the many caring and dedicated medical and healthcare personnel that took care of and watched over our father.

In lieu of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided on a private Mass of Christian Burial service and celebration of Mike's life with only the immediate family. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate, with burial to follow in St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church cemetery. Please no gifts or memorial offerings. Just a prayer that Mike is now at peace in the joyful embrace of his heavenly family.

We love you dad, and give mom a hug for us.

