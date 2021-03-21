Hickey, Michael J.

MADISON - Michael J. Hickey, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

