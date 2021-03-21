Menu
Michael Hickey
Hickey, Michael J.

MADISON - Michael J. Hickey, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published on Mar. 21, 2021.
Mar
26
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Mike was a grand neighbor. We will miss him. May he Rest In Peace and May Mother Mary console his family. Love, the Cinas
The Cina family
March 21, 2021
much love
lori hudzinski
March 16, 2021
