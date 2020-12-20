Menu
Michael Hoye
2000 - 2020
BORN
2000
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Monona Grove High School

Hoye, Michael, Jr.

MONONA - Michael Hoye Jr., age 20, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Madison, Wis., peacefully in his sleep. Michael was born on Aug. 4, 2000, to Michael Hoye Sr. and Latoya Smith-Benard. He graduated from Monona Grove High School, class of 2018. Michael was an avid athlete. He started with the Southside Raiders in fourth grade, and he played all four years of high school, three of them for Monona Grove and one for Madison West. Michael was a fierce wrestler starting in eighth grade and competed at regional competitions freshman and junior year. He fell in love with Rugby his sophomore year of high school and continued to play on an adult league after graduation. His natural abilities and his love for these sports brought joy to anyone who watched him compete. Michael enjoyed white water rafting on the Wolf River and spending time with his family or friends. Michael's passion was music and you could feel his energy in the songs he created. Michael was respectable, kind, sweet and caring to anyone who came in contact with him. He had a heart of gold and wouldn't hesitate to give to anyone in need. Michael had an infectious smile and never passed on an opportunity to crack a joke. He was a caregiver, a strength and a shoulder to lean on for his family and friends. Words cannot express how much Michael will be missed by anyone who knew and loved him.

Michael is survived by his father, Michael Sr.; his mother, Latoya; his stepmother, Reanna Nelson; his brothers, Aquille Lowe and Dilorenzo Nelson Hoye; his sisters, Shequila Galvez (Hoye), Mikail (Steven) Smith, Searia Hoye, Amiyae Hoye and Jozana Nelson Hoye; Michael's beloved nieces and nephews, Yvonnie, Kehlani, Amir and Akeem; his grandmothers, Roshelle Rucker and Diane Smith; his grandfather, Michael Bishop; his uncles, Antonio Hoye, Tarrance Hoye and Shawn Smith; all his first cousins; his girlfriend, Rachel Metz; and his beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Clarence Smith Jr.; and his stepfather, Harry Benard Jr.

Michael's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK
401 Femrite Drive, Monona, WI
Your sister Shequila is an incredibly helpful, Caring wonderful member of our board of directors, supporting youth. No doubt your loss to all of your family and our Comminity is a tragedy beyond comprehension. We send our blessings for healing, and peace.
Lauri Schwartz, Madison Starlings
January 12, 2021
Rochelle and Family; I didn't know Michael Jr. But so young And such a shock to read. I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and Prayers real often. We need to connect again soon Rochelle. 608-669-6285
Delores Hoffman Way
January 1, 2021
On behalf of the Southside Raiders, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the Hopefully family. Rest in peace, Michael. God bless
Wayne Strong
December 21, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. God got another great angel.. May Michael RIP.. much love and respect..
Sugar shane
December 21, 2020
