Hoye, Michael, Jr.

MONONA - Michael Hoye Jr., age 20, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Madison, Wis., peacefully in his sleep. Michael was born on Aug. 4, 2000, to Michael Hoye Sr. and Latoya Smith-Benard. He graduated from Monona Grove High School, class of 2018. Michael was an avid athlete. He started with the Southside Raiders in fourth grade, and he played all four years of high school, three of them for Monona Grove and one for Madison West. Michael was a fierce wrestler starting in eighth grade and competed at regional competitions freshman and junior year. He fell in love with Rugby his sophomore year of high school and continued to play on an adult league after graduation. His natural abilities and his love for these sports brought joy to anyone who watched him compete. Michael enjoyed white water rafting on the Wolf River and spending time with his family or friends. Michael's passion was music and you could feel his energy in the songs he created. Michael was respectable, kind, sweet and caring to anyone who came in contact with him. He had a heart of gold and wouldn't hesitate to give to anyone in need. Michael had an infectious smile and never passed on an opportunity to crack a joke. He was a caregiver, a strength and a shoulder to lean on for his family and friends. Words cannot express how much Michael will be missed by anyone who knew and loved him.

Michael is survived by his father, Michael Sr.; his mother, Latoya; his stepmother, Reanna Nelson; his brothers, Aquille Lowe and Dilorenzo Nelson Hoye; his sisters, Shequila Galvez (Hoye), Mikail (Steven) Smith, Searia Hoye, Amiyae Hoye and Jozana Nelson Hoye; Michael's beloved nieces and nephews, Yvonnie, Kehlani, Amir and Akeem; his grandmothers, Roshelle Rucker and Diane Smith; his grandfather, Michael Bishop; his uncles, Antonio Hoye, Tarrance Hoye and Shawn Smith; all his first cousins; his girlfriend, Rachel Metz; and his beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Clarence Smith Jr.; and his stepfather, Harry Benard Jr.

Michael's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.