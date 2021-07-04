Menu
Michael Iverson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Stoughton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Iverson, Michael I.

STOUGHTON - Michael I. Iverson, age 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a year-long battle with non-small cell lung cancer. He was born in Stoughton on April 30, 1951, the son of Morris and Irene Iverson. Michael graduated from Stoughton High School in 1969. On July 10, 1976, he married Mary Jo Wright. Together they enjoyed traveling, Badgers sports, especially hockey, and spending time with family and friends. Michael worked for Stoughton Trailers until his retirement in 2013.

He will be missed and is lovingly survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Jo; two children, Matthew (Deanna) and Anne Iverson; three grandchildren, Hannah, Myles, and Magnus; two sisters, Dianne Dvorak and Peggy (Mark) Mennes; sister-in-law, Marcia Forrer; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and honorary sister, Barbara Harried. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Michael Thomas Iverson; brother, Richard Forrer; and brother-in-law, Thomas Dvorak.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 5, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Highway B, Stoughton, with the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the service, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday at church.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. A special thank you to the Agrace hospice nurses and CNAs for their wonderful care of Michael. Please share your memories of Michael by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
9:00a.m.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
700 Highway B, Stoughton, WI
Jul
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
700 Highway B, Stoughton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I wish that I could have talked to him some over the years, but it didn't work out. We were teammates on the wrestling team and I will always remember Mike for his tenacity on the mat.
stuart sundby
July 5, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
July 4, 2021
