Iverson, Michael I.

STOUGHTON - Michael I. Iverson, age 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a year-long battle with non-small cell lung cancer. He was born in Stoughton on April 30, 1951, the son of Morris and Irene Iverson. Michael graduated from Stoughton High School in 1969. On July 10, 1976, he married Mary Jo Wright. Together they enjoyed traveling, Badgers sports, especially hockey, and spending time with family and friends. Michael worked for Stoughton Trailers until his retirement in 2013.

He will be missed and is lovingly survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Jo; two children, Matthew (Deanna) and Anne Iverson; three grandchildren, Hannah, Myles, and Magnus; two sisters, Dianne Dvorak and Peggy (Mark) Mennes; sister-in-law, Marcia Forrer; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and honorary sister, Barbara Harried. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Michael Thomas Iverson; brother, Richard Forrer; and brother-in-law, Thomas Dvorak.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 5, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Highway B, Stoughton, with the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the service, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday at church.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. A special thank you to the Agrace hospice nurses and CNAs for their wonderful care of Michael. Please share your memories of Michael by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244