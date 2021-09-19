Langer, Michael R. "Mike"

MARSHALL/NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. – Michael R. "Mike" Langer, age 65, of North Palm Beach, Fla., and formerly of Marshall, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Jupiter Memorial Hospital in Jupiter, Fla.

Mike moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2001 to escape the cold. He was a dedicated employee for Walgreens for 25 years.

Mike is survived by his mother, Elaine Bostad; brother, Randy (Sue) Langer; sister, Denise Zemke; brother-in-law, Ray Burbach; his aunt, Kendra (Ken) Deprey; along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Langer; and sister, Sue Burbach; along with other loved ones.

No services will be held.

