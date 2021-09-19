Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael "Mike" Langer
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI

Langer, Michael R. "Mike"

MARSHALL/NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. – Michael R. "Mike" Langer, age 65, of North Palm Beach, Fla., and formerly of Marshall, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Jupiter Memorial Hospital in Jupiter, Fla.

Mike moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2001 to escape the cold. He was a dedicated employee for Walgreens for 25 years.

Mike is survived by his mother, Elaine Bostad; brother, Randy (Sue) Langer; sister, Denise Zemke; brother-in-law, Ray Burbach; his aunt, Kendra (Ken) Deprey; along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Langer; and sister, Sue Burbach; along with other loved ones.

No services will be held.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.