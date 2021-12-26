Mackler, Michael J. "Mike"

VERONA - Michael J. "Mike" Mackler, age 73, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at home, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 28, 1948, in Madison, to Frank and Weltha (Clark) Mackler.

Mike graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1966 and was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving two years, one of which was spent in Vietnam. Mike was awarded four Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. After being discharged, he went to work on the family farm with his parents and uncle. He left the farm in 1994 and worked for the U.S. Postal Service, spending most of the next 20 years at the Middleton office.

In 1984 Mike met Pam (Grahn) Meyer, and they married in 1986. Mike immediately welcomed his role as step-father to Chris, Chad and Carrie Meyer and in 1987 welcomed their only child, AJ Mackler. Over the years Mike and Pam opened their home as foster parents and provided a loving home for many children. As a result, they gained three more children who became part of the family, LP Govain, Jennifer and Megan Daluz - they were now a family with seven children. Mike also had the joy of being grandpa to Ilee, Conner and Linden Doll, Elijah Daluz and Adley Mackler.

Mike and Pam spent many years as hockey parents. They were there for their kids' sports games in hockey and lacrosse, as well as many other activities that the kids and grandkids were involved in. Mike loved being a dad and a granddad! He enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He was very handy, could fix almost anything and was a perfectionist. He loved taking family pictures and organizing them in the computer.

After he got his cancer diagnosis, his first goal was to see his granddaughter born, and Grandbaby Adley Mackler is now eight months old. His next goal was to walk his daughter, Megan, down the aisle at her wedding in June. He was hoping to be present at his son AJ's wedding, Dec. 4, but the cancer was overtaking his strength and he couldn't be there. Mike lived much longer than the doctors expected. He fought it with force and a positive attitude, but the infections he endured changed the pace.

Mike is survived by his wife, Pam; their children, Chris (Anne) Meyer, Chad Meyer, Carrie (Tom) Doll, AJ Mackler (Courtney), Jennifer Daluz, Megan (John) Seiler, and LP Govain; their five grandchildren, Ilee, Conner and Linden Doll, Elijah Daluz, and baby Adley Mackler; their four-legged kids, Quincey, Sweet Pea and Sophie; his sister, Pat Mackler-McCarthy; uncle, Werner (Mary) Mackler; his mother-in-law, Donna Grahn; and Pam's siblings, Sue (Cary) Beam, Mike (Dee) Grahn, Jeff Grahn, Joan (Alan) Winer, and Mary (Roger) Sickenger; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Jim Grahn; and his brother-in-law, Harry McCarthy.

According to Mike's wishes, there will be no funeral service. He will be cremated, and at a later date, his family and friends will gather to honor him.

Mike lived a life full of love, but it was cut short. He was a kind, dependable and generous man. He was like a rock, always there and always ready to help. He always knew how to make his children feel better about themselves, and if you let him, he'd talk your ear off. He loved people and had a charismatic personality. He was blessed and will surely be missed by many!

We would like to thank the nurses at Meriter's Infusion Center for their care, kindness and great sense of humor. Special thank you to Dr. Lubner and Dr. Gauthier at UW hospital. To honor Mike, please donate in his name to an environmental charity of your choice.

