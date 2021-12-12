Martin, Michael Scott

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The world has lost a beautiful human being in the passing of Dr. Michael Scott Martin, following a heart attack, in Flagstaff, AZ, on Nov. 27, 2021. Born in Madison, WI, to Jack and Nancy Martin on April 3, 1970, he graduated from Madison East High School and Northwestern Chiropractic College in Bloomington, MN. He had a chiropractic practice in Flagstaff, AZ, for the past 20 years.

Mike was the proud father of Zachary Martin, Grace Martin, Alysha Rabe, and Chris Hubble. He also leaves behind his mom, Nancy Martin; two sisters, Deb Shinkle and Lori Hanson; and niece, Raina Hanson. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jack Martin.

Mike was an encouraging and devoted father to his kids. His family couldn't get enough of watching them interact and watching their relationship bloom and grow. Mike delighted in sharing his love of the outdoors, music, golf, biking, skiing and football with his children, family, and friends. Music was an integral part of his life. He learned guitar at a young age and loved playing and collecting guitars. He loved listening to music, and we all appreciated his singing in the car. Mike was intelligent, a deep thinker, generous, loving, complex and profoundly sensitive. Everyone who met him would describe him as super funny and easy to talk to; even in the worst times, he would listen and still make you laugh. Anyone who crossed paths with him benefited in just having met him. Those of us lucky enough to have known him better know that he was magic. He possessed an unmatched sense of humor and quick wit, a beautiful smile and was generous and loving to his core. Mike was all things kind and good.

We will miss his kind and loving ways, gentle touch, quiet presence, and fun-loving antics and will forever carry him in our hearts.

Memorials may be made in his name to Coconino Humane Association, P.O. Box 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86002.