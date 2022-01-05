McCarthy, Michael

SUN PRAIRIE - Michael McCarthy, age 75, of Sun Prairie, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 12, 1946, to John and Margaret (Pantelakis) McCarthy in Chicago, Ill. He was a 1964 graduate of Sun Prairie High School and graduated from Madison Business College in 1974. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor and served on the USS Taylor from 1967-1969.

Mike was employed by the Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie, JC Whitney in Chicago and other companies throughout the country in the direct marketing industry until starting McCarthy Media Group in 1996, serving as president until he passed away.

Mike enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children and laughing. He also enjoyed golfing, skiing, playing cards with friends, traveling, as well as time playing and spoiling the McCarthy family pets, which he adored. He was an avid reader of books and magazines but especially the newspaper. He read the paper daily, and consistent with his love to laugh, he looked forward most to the comics and sharing them with his family and friends. In the last few years, he particularly enjoyed conversations at the VA with fellow veterans, where he felt a strong bond with many of those he met.

Mike is survived by his three children, Robert McCarthy, Michelle (Rich Loether) Klessig and Carrie (Corey) Knautz, all of Sun Prairie; brother, Patrick McCarthy of Indianapolis; former spouse, Joan (Kuemmel) McCarthy of Sun Prairie; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joseph McCarthy.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Sun Prairie. Private services will be held on Friday, with burial at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.

If so moved, donations in honor of Mike may be made to Disabled American Veterans Organization at www.dav.org.

The family would like to especially special thank the ICU and hospice staff and physicians at the Madison VA Hospital for their incredible and compassionate care of Mike and his family.

