Michael Anthony "Mike" Sansone

June 16, 1949 - Feb. 20, 2022

BRADENTON, FL - Michael Anthony "Mike" Sansone, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Bradenton, Florida. The eldest child of the late Michael and La Verne (Neumann) Sansone was born on June 16, 1949. Patricia (Wayne) Vick, Jaclyn (William) Schafer, Anne (Tim Bowen) Williams, and Edmund Sansone joined the family over the next ten years.

He married Kathleen Marie Cotter on April 23, 1971 in Crown Point, Indiana. They had one son, Anthony, in 1972. His family grew as Allison (Hantschel) married Tony in 1998 and his grandchild, Liadan, was born in 2014.

Mickey cared about doing the right thing, never the popular one. He learned the rules of any game he played, and he considered everything a game. He didn't need to be the smartest person in the room, just the best prepared.

This Eagle Scout worked for the Boy Scouts of America after getting his degree at UW-Milwaukee. He started as an Equal Rights Officer with the State of Wisconsin in 1974. He investigated employers throughout Southeast Wisconsin who practiced wage theft or discrimination. He knew the rules and got workers their back wages. He knew the rules in his own office. When a manager told him he had to find someone to cover for him, he stared them in the eye and said, "No, I don't. That's your job. You're the manager."

For many years, he served his fellow state employees as the treasurer of AFSCME Local 2748 and Council 24. He negotiated many state employee contracts and organized workers in other states. He could be a tough SOB, but one you wanted on your side.

He enjoyed his family and friends but loved having enemies. If one person didn't like you, chances were good that many others did.

Mike retired from the state in 2010. He joined Kathy in traveling, volunteering, and wintering in their Florida home. Kathy had a brain aneurysm repair in 2014. Other neurological issues followed. He cared for her through her slow decline from multiple system atrophy until she passed in 2018.

After this loss, he resumed wintering in Florida. He ran for chairman of Trailer Estates in Bradenton. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and frustrating those who didn't understand the job. If one person wasn't happy but the majority were, he was doing the job right. As he often said, "If someone didn't like it, they could run against him." He didn't need the job but did it until his last moments.

In 2019, he met and started dating Linda Schuetz. She restored his joy in life and, in many ways, expanded it. He danced, built models, walked the beaches, and played cribbage. He enjoyed weeks of "six Saturdays and a Sunday". They married on February 14, 2022.

He taught his son many lessons: Be prepared. Learn and understand the rules. Know what's important and what's just Mickey Mouse. Marry someone that you like (and who's smarter than you). Be your own person. Better to be a wise... than a dumb.... His son hopes to pass these lessons to his daughter.

The family interred Mike next to Kathy at Holy Cross on March 1, 2022, her 71st birthday.

The family will celebrate Mike's life in Milwaukee in June, 2022. If you want an invite, you'll know who to contact.