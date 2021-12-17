Schwartz, Michael Louis

MADISON – Michael Louis Schwartz passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 74. He was the loving father of Scott (Dawn) Schwartz, proud grandfather of Benjamin and Dylan Schwartz, dear brother of Robert (Jerri) and Samuel (Shanit) Schwartz, and is further survived by his dear nieces and cousins and a network of close friends. Mike so dearly loved his family and had a story to tell about everyone in his clan!

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at SECOND HOME CEMETERY, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. Friends and family are also welcome to attend the service via Zoom. Please see funeral home website for zoom link: www.goodmanbensman.com.

Memorial contributions to the Wisconsin Independent Learning College, a private nonprofit college serving adults with autism, are appreciated: P.O. Box 851, Waukesha, WI 53188 or https://wisconsinilc.org/support/. Michael's grandson, Dylan, proudly attends WILC.