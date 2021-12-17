Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Schwartz
FUNERAL HOME
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI

Schwartz, Michael Louis

MADISON – Michael Louis Schwartz passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 74. He was the loving father of Scott (Dawn) Schwartz, proud grandfather of Benjamin and Dylan Schwartz, dear brother of Robert (Jerri) and Samuel (Shanit) Schwartz, and is further survived by his dear nieces and cousins and a network of close friends. Mike so dearly loved his family and had a story to tell about everyone in his clan!

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at SECOND HOME CEMETERY, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. Friends and family are also welcome to attend the service via Zoom. Please see funeral home website for zoom link: www.goodmanbensman.com.

Memorial contributions to the Wisconsin Independent Learning College, a private nonprofit college serving adults with autism, are appreciated: P.O. Box 851, Waukesha, WI 53188 or https://wisconsinilc.org/support/. Michael's grandson, Dylan, proudly attends WILC.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Please see funeral home website for zoom link: www.goodmanbensman.com
WI
Dec
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
SECOND HOME CEMETERY
3705 S. 43rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Craig was a long time friend of Mike. They were roommates for several years too. Shared his love for dogs. Mike came to our home for Thanksgiving this year. I'm glad we had that holiday with him. So sorry for you loss. He will be missed.
Donna & Craig Halsey
Friend
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results