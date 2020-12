Schwartz, Michael J.

JOHNSON CREEK - Michael J. Schwartz, 70, of Johnson Creek (formally of Sun Prairie), died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church of Lake Mills. Mike will be laid to rest of at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery of Johnson Creek.

The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com.