MADISON - Michael "Mike" Glen Selchert, born Oct. 13, 1954 (age 67), passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, after an 18-month, courageous battle with cancer. In June 2020, he was diagnosed with spinal cancer and treated. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He battled through multiple rounds of chemo and radiation treatments and was in a lot of pain, but was able to stay home throughout his treatment and his mind remained sharp. He was moved to Agrace HospiceCare on Dec. 1, 2021.

Mike was born in Milwaukee, Wis., the second oldest of six children to Janet and Glen Selchert. He graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in Milwaukee. From there he earned an associate degree in accounting. When Mike first moved to Madison, he worked for Marquip Manufacturing Company. He eventually became a project site manager for Warden and Sons Painting Company for 30 years and worked as a tax preparer for A-I Tax. After he retired in 2018, he continued serving the tax office through the 2020 season.

Early in his life, he got into the world of chess and became an advanced chess player. Later, he was introduced to the game of bridge and never looked back. He directed and taught bridge for many years in the Madison area. He enjoyed playing bridge online during the pandemic, keeping his mind sharp during his many treatments. His last bridge game, in which he and his partner, Richard Nordeng, came in second, was just days before he passed. He achieved the rank of Diamond Life Master and was only a few points shy of 7500, which would have earned him the title of Emerald Life Master. Mike also enjoyed reading, watching sports, playing Minesweeper, and was a big Dr. Who fan. He watched Jeopardy every day with neighbors and completed the word search and Sudoku puzzles in the daily paper.

Mike met his first wife, Dr. Carrie Estill, while playing bridge. They were married for six years but eventually went their separate ways. And THEN, in 1989, he met the love of his life, Caryl LaBrosse. They met at the Bridge Club here in Madison, and a year later, on Nov. 23, 1990, they were married in Las Vegas. Mike and Caryl spent many years flying across the country attending local and national bridge tournaments. They developed a strong partnership, both in marriage and bridge. He and Caryl enjoyed dining out and gambling and were always happy when a bridge tournament was in close proximity to a casino.

Mike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Caryl; his sister-in-law, Connie Dreger; his nephew, Derek Van Woelderen (Brent Amerman); niece, Chandra Kleinsmith; and great-nephew, Cody Kleinsmith. He is further survived by his sisters, Susan (Buddy) Smith, Julie Dorn, and Beth Selchert (Dan Person); a brother, Jim (Laurie) Selchert; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many wonderful bridge friends who provided much needed support during the past 18 months, along with good neighbors, Scott Lewandowski and Debbie Elmer. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Glen Selchert; mother, Janet Kingsley; sister, Lynelle Selchert; brother-in-law, Tom Dreger; and in-laws, Russ and Mae Jensen.

To my remarkable husband, I wish I had met you sooner so I could have loved you longer, Caryl.

A virtual memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Oncology Cancer Center at SSM Health or the Madison Public Library Foundation in Mike's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

