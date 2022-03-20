Michael J. Simkins

May 19, 1950 - March 16, 2022

MADISON - Michael J. Simkins passed away on March 16, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 19, 1950, in Kansas, son of Billy Eugene and Mary Anne (Drake) Simkins.

Mike was dedicated to his career as a quality manager, but he especially enjoyed relaxing, feeding the birds and growing flowers at his summer campsite in Montello. It was always a special day when he could cruise the winding country roads in his convertible. I will miss our competitive card games and watching Badger and Packer ball games with him. I will forever remember his laughter at the antics of our dog and cats.

He was a Vietnam era Navy veteran and participated in a Badger Honor Flight.

Mike was a loving husband to Janine, his wife of 50 years and proud father of son, Patrick (Adriana). He is further survived by his sister Sue (Glenn), brothers Tom and Ivan, sister-in-law Janice Tonz and nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Penny and Patty.

Special thanks to the Sun Prairie Paramedics and Police for their valiant efforts to save Mike.

