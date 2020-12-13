Kelley, Mildred M. "Millie" (Erickson)

WAUNAKEE – Mildred M. "Millie" (Erickson) Kelley, age 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Millie was born on May 17, 1923, in Clyde, Wis., the youngest daughter of Clarence and Selma Erickson. She graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1941. Millie met Haskell Kelley, the love of her life, while he was stationed at Truax Field in Madison. They were married on July 4, 1943.

She was an active member of the McFarland Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Millie and Haskell retired and moved to Crystal Lake where they enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and spending time with family and friends - later moving to Cannery Row Senior Apartments in Waunakee. Millie was known for making the best homemade apple pies, thin and crispy chocolate chip cookies, and frying the freshly caught fish.

Millie is survived by her son, Kendall (Gretchen) Kelley of Lodi; daughters, Colleen (Patrick) Frisch of McFarland and Kay (Charles) Breunig of Waunakee; grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Loy, Adam (Michelle) Breunig, Lauren (Drew) Davison, Karly Frisch, and Kevin (fiancée, Morgan) Frisch; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Chloe, Brooke, Dylan, and Alyssa Loy, Preston, Kennedy, and Kaleb Davison, and Grant and Claire Breunig; sister-in-law, Gena (Gerald) Erickson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Haskell, in 2013; her parents; and her five siblings.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sienna Crest in Waunakee for the care they provided to Millie for the past four years and also to Agrace Hospice for the care and support given to Millie over the past 16 months.

Millie will be inurned at Roselawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Monona, Wis. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Millie's life will be planned for a future date in 2021. Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives is assisting the family.