OREGON - Mildred Jean "Millie" Stevens, age 93, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Oregon Healthcare and Rehab in Wisconsin. She was born on Jan. 17, 1928, in Portland, Ore., the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Walden) Peterson.

Millie graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, Ore. She married Leland Stevens on May 19, 1946, in Portland.

Millie was a homemaker and a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and her canine companions, Princess and Teddy. Millie enjoyed shopping, reading and socializing with her friends. Millie was a great cook. She loved going on cruises and going to the SS Laurens Navy reunions with her husband. Millie enjoyed making crafts and playing the organ and piano and especially loved playing the piano at Oregon Healthcare in Wisconsin.

Mildred is survived by her sons, Randy (Cheryl) Stevens and Ronald (Laurie) Stevens; son-in-law, David Wood; nine grandchildren, Jeff (Carrie) Wood, Adam (Jessica) Wood, Bryan (Mary Beth) Wood, Summer (Brian) Davis, Kari (Matt Schmidt) Stevens, Ryan Stevens, Tricia Stevens, Tim (Kelly) Stevens and Chad (Katie) Stevens; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; parents; daughter, Nancy Wood; and brother, Jim (Delores) Peterson.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, with the Rev. Fred Schmitt presiding. Burial will follow at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Special thanks to all the loving caretakers at Oregon Healthcare for all their care and support of Millie through the years. Memorials may be gifted in Millie's name to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

