MADISON - Milly M. Boyer, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Nazareth Health and Rehab. She was born on May 13, 1933, in Richland County, Wis., the daughter of William and Ethel (Calloway) Pellett.

Milly graduated from Baraboo High School. She was united in marriage to Bill Boyer on Oct. 6, 1956, in Baraboo, Wis. Milly worked as a bookkeeper for the University of Wisconsin for many years and retired from the UW-Madison Waisman Center. She was a lifelong member of Monona Lutheran Church and an active member of the American Legion Post No. 501 Auxiliary.

Milly enjoyed doing puzzles, camping, and volunteer work, but spending time with her grandchildren and family brought her so much joy.

Milly is survived by her three daughters, Joy Kummerow, Debby (Ken) Linneborn and Lori Parisi; five granddaughters, Heather (Joe) Gonzagowski, Holly King, Shannon (Nick) Gross, Maria (Jamey) Leigh and Stacy Kummerow; two step-grandchildren, Matthew (Jamie) Linneborn and Kate (Steve) Cervola; eight great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; son-in-law, Michael Parisi; two brothers; and three sisters.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, with the Rev. Thomas Nowak presiding. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

