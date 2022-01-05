Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Milton Sprecher
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Sprecher, Milton

MIDDLETON – Milton Sprecher, most recently of Middleton, passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The son of Willard and Elizabeth (Hasheider) Sprecher of Honey Creek Township, in Sauk County, he was raised on the family farm. He attended school at Black Hawk and in Sauk Prairie, where he made friendships that lasted his entire life.

After graduating high school, he moved to Madison and studied auto mechanics at MATC. He married Peg (Margaret) Faulkner in 1974. They welcomed a daughter, Sarah, and son, Daniel, who both remain in the Madison area. Milton worked for Sears Automotive while in school and then 38 years for Zimbrick, Honda Division, in Madison until health problems forced an early retirement in 2010.

Milton is survived by his wife; children; brothers, Dean (Barb) of Honey Creek and Alan (Paula) of Chicago; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Milton was a kind and patient person who approached problems with unusual, often amusing, creativity. His steady presence and keen wit will be missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned for the spring.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Milton's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am fortunate to have worked with Milt at Zimbrick, and could always count on him taking good care of my customers. Sorry for your loss.
Bill La Berge
Work
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results