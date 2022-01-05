Sprecher, Milton

MIDDLETON – Milton Sprecher, most recently of Middleton, passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The son of Willard and Elizabeth (Hasheider) Sprecher of Honey Creek Township, in Sauk County, he was raised on the family farm. He attended school at Black Hawk and in Sauk Prairie, where he made friendships that lasted his entire life.

After graduating high school, he moved to Madison and studied auto mechanics at MATC. He married Peg (Margaret) Faulkner in 1974. They welcomed a daughter, Sarah, and son, Daniel, who both remain in the Madison area. Milton worked for Sears Automotive while in school and then 38 years for Zimbrick, Honda Division, in Madison until health problems forced an early retirement in 2010.

Milton is survived by his wife; children; brothers, Dean (Barb) of Honey Creek and Alan (Paula) of Chicago; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Milton was a kind and patient person who approached problems with unusual, often amusing, creativity. His steady presence and keen wit will be missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned for the spring.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Milton's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

