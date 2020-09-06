Rothman, Mindla Comins

MADISON - Mindla Comins Rothman, age 74, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after a six-year battle with lung cancer.

Mindla was born in Bytum, Poland, on June 18, 1946, to Melvin and Chana Comins, both of whom were survivors of the Holocaust. Mindla, her parents and two sisters immigrated to the United States in December of 1949. Her family came to Madison after being sponsored by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Rabbi Manfred Swarzensky and the local Jewish community.

The family first lived on Mound Street above a butcher shop. They then moved to 919 Milton Street and ultimately resided on Baldwin Street in the Tenney Park neighborhood of Madison's Eastside. Her early experiences cemented a life-long appreciation for diverse communities.

Mindla was an active member of the Class of 1964 of Madison Central High School prior to becoming a Court Reporter. She became a respected and well-known freelance Certified Reporter, consistently called upon by local State and private legal professionals. She held true to her high occupational standards and reputation and was always busy for more than 40 years, including a stint teaching court reporting at MATC.

In 1975 she married Russ Rothman and in 1977 and 1979 they became parents of sons Andrew and Joshua. Mindla was able to dedicate herself to her family while continuing to grow her Court Reporting business. She was committed to attending the many sports activities her children participated in, including the East Madison Little League, Madison Patriots and Waunakee Wildcats hockey.

Mindla was a devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren, always willing to help her grandchildren whenever needed. She adored taking Toby, Natalie and Maya to school each morning, and made multiple trips to Virginia and recently to Denver to see her "little Zahra." As her grandchildren's "Mimi Mimi," her undeniable love was affectionately appreciated. In addition to her Jewish heritage, she showered the kids with gifts as Ms. Claus for Christmas.

Mindla's relentless drive for life and tenacity allowed her to survive multiple brain aneurysms in 2003, and this determination helped her to live for six years after her 2014 diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer.

Mindla is survived by her sons, Andrew (Netsy) of Denver, Colo., and Joshua (Sheila) of Madison, Wis.; former husband, Russ Rothman of Waunakee, Wis.; and her four grandchildren, Toby, Natalie, Maya and Zahra. Additional living family include her sisters, Sally (Paul) Edelsberg of Chicago, Ill., and Molly Stone; and brother, Michael (Laura) Comins of Madison, Wis.; nieces, Tema (Mark) Bomback of Mt. Kisco, N.Y., Hallie (Jeff) Ringhand of Madison, Wis.; and nephew, Doug (Susan) Stone of Longmont, Colo.

Mindla's family would like to make a special point of recognizing and thanking UW Health Neurological Surgeon Dr. David Niemann, Oncologist Dr. Anne Traynor and her assistant, Kasey Schneider, for their unmatched professionalism and personal care for Mindla's ongoing health and well-being. The family would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for the thoughtful support they provided.

Graveside services in Madison's Sunset Memory Gardens were officiated by Rabbi Renee Bauer on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, with the assistance of Cress Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Mindla may do so with a contribution to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the UW Health Oncology Department or the American Cancer Society.