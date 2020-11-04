Kam, Miu Hung

MADISON – Miu Hung Kam, 85, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 after battling with dementia. Mrs. Leung, who became a naturalized United States citizen in 1999, was the matriarch of the Leung family who have owned and run the Hong Kong Café in Madison for many years.

Mrs. Leung is survived by her sons, Siu Wah "Terry," Siu Hong "Hong," Siu Cheung "Philip," Siu Wing "Wing;" and her daughter, Yee Man "Shirley" (Kai Fat Lee). She was also the proud grandmother of Kayee "Corrie" Lee, and Jung Hung "Kevin" Lee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chee Chung Leung.

Services will be held privately. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

