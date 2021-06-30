Melms, Mona Jeanne (Schwindt)

MADISON - Mona Jeanne Melms, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, the day after her 65th birthday. Wife of Tom. Proud mother of Mara (Jason Putt), Liza (Ramadan Khadeir), and step-mother of Jason (Janie) and Jessica. Loving Grandma of Kaia, Callan, and Ayya (who was miraculously born just in time five weeks early on Mona's birthday), and Taylor, Quincey, Kalianna and Max. Sister of Lisa (Michael Mihlbauer), Dana (John Skillrud), Tony (Amy), Cara (Bob), Trisha (Rick Kilpin) and James (Tesha). Preceded in death by her brother, Matthew; and her parents, Matthew and Joanne Schwindt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. Mona bravely fought cancer three times. The family thanks her many friends who supported her through her cancer journey. Special thanks to the UW Carbone Cancer Center Oncology Department.

Mona was a nursing graduate of the Madison General Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Meriter and at Group Health Cooperative. Mona's true passion was health and fitness and she owned her own studios (Melt and Mona Method) to help others on their fitness journey. There will be no services at this time, and the family will gather at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mona's memory to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, or to Agrace Hospice where Mona spent her final days.