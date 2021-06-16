Torgeson, Mona

MADISON – Mona Torgeson, a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the age of 88.

Mona was born in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 26, 1932, to Robert and Jessie (Egan) Willett. She graduated from Madison West High School. Mona was married to Norman Torgeson on Aug. 9, 1953, at Glenwood Moravian Church.

Mona worked at Woolworths at the East Shopping Center for 24 years until it closed in 1990. She then went on to work at the downtown Walgreens for over 25 years until she retired at the age of 83. After she retired, she frequently said she wished she was still working. She liked to play bingo and go to the casino to play the slot machines, enjoying several trips to Las Vegas.

Mona is survived by her three children, Karen (Bill) Murray, Deb (Rick Genin) and Larry "Tex" (Denise); a brother, George Willett; eight grandchildren, Eric Ahlvin (Joey), Kristi Davis (Marc), Jenny Lindmeier (Brandon), Karianna Haasch, Mark Murray, Ryan Murray, AnnaBeth Everard (Jason) and Adam Meyer; many great-grandchildren; and extended family members and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Norman; her sister, Linda Vanderbloemen; and a brother, Bob Willett.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, with the Rev. Andy Twiton presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Inurnment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Mona's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Willow Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of one's choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420