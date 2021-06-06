Showers, Monte L.

POYNETTE/MADISON - Monte L. Showers, age 83, passed away at his happy place in Oxford on June 1, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Madison, son of the late Charles "Chuck" and LaRue (Vanderhoef) Showers. Monte was married to Kathleen P. Connelly on Nov. 16, 1957.

Monte worked hard all his life; he enjoyed taking trips with his family, camping, and spending time taking care of his lawn. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, who meant the world to him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Monte is survived by his four children, Robert Showers, Vicky Kelley, April (David) Corning and Laureen Gilray; a daughter-in-law, Julie Showers; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Terry (Bev), Norman (Mary Lou) and Randy; special in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Monte was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathleen; son, Michael; son-in-law, Jack; a brother, Leonard; and his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 9 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Monte enjoyed cruising in the Bahamas; join us in wearing your best island attire, and let's send him on his last cruise. "Bottoms up!"

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666