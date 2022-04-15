Muriel Aurora Anderson

Sept. 6, 1922 - April 14, 2022

MADISON - Muriel Aurora Anderson, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Chamomile Assisted Living.

Muriel was born on Sept. 6, 1922, in Madison, Wis. She was the youngest of three children of Max and Ella Pacholski. Muriel lived her entire life on the east side of Madison. She graduated from Madison East High School and then began working as a bookkeeper for Dane County. On weekends she worked as a carhop at the drive-in across from the Kipp Corporation on Atwood Avenue. There she met the love of her life, Morline Anderson, who then worked at Kipp. On May 2, 1946, she and Morline married, after his return from India where he was stationed with the U.S. Army Aircorp during World War II. Together they had three children.

At the age of 44, Muriel returned to work as a library assistant for the Madison Metropolitan School District, continuing in that role until her retirement at the age of 80. After retiring, she continued as a volunteer library assistant at Sennett and Wright middle schools well into her late 80s.

Family was everything to Muriel. She loved family holidays and especially enjoyed backyard BBQs, attending grandchildren's activities, and later in life the weekends spent at her son, Mark's, cabin "up north."

Muriel is survived by her children, Mark (Ellen) Anderson and Marcia (Steve) Verhage; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Tricia) Verhage, Alicia Rice, Molly (Ryan) Swiderski, Max (Maureen) Anderson, Kellie (Nathan) Haines, Mitchell (Kalin LeBrun) Anderson and Amanda (Vince) Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Anthony (AJ), Alexus and Terek Verhage; Claire, Lyla and Elliot Swiderski; Evy Anderson; Maddux, Weston and Hudson Haines; and Maverick and Kolter Schmitz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Morline; infant son, Donald; her parents; brother, Alvin; sister, Janet; and granddaughter, Maureen.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Dane County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Chamomile Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare who assisted with her care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

