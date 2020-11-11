Gervasi, Muriel

MADISON - Muriel Natalie Dorthea Gervasi, age 94, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care. She was born on Aug. 28, 1926. Her parents were Roy and Evelyn (Chapman) Nelsen.

Along with her husband, Sam Gervasi, she owned and operated the Hialeah tavern and later the Black Bear Lounge in Madison until Sam's death in 1987. Muriel continued to operate the Black Bear until 1999. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the best mom and grandma anyone could ever hope for, and we will forever miss her. Muriel was always kind, friendly, generous, spunky, had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling and went to numerous places such as Aruba, Canada, Spain, Arizona, Florida, and New York. She was a member of the Middleton Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing card games and attending events with her friends at the Center.

She is survived by her four daughters, Denise Sampson, Laurie Trevaskis, Jackie Karls, and Diane Gervasi; six grandchildren, Steven Jr. (Angie) Johnson, Richard Trevaskis, Sheila (Jonathon) Mroz, Dena (Kevin) Walsh, Sam Evans, and Katie Meineke; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Seldal; niece, Vivian (Ron) Maurer; and friend and companion, Bob Daniels.

Muriel is preceded in death by her husband, Sam; parents; mother-in-law, Maria Gervasi; and niece/goddaughter, Linda Seldal Thompson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to granddaughter, Sheila, for the special care she gave to our mother, and thank you to the Agrace Hospice nursing staff for their kind and compassionate care.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

