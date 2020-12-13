Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Muriel McCarville
FUNERAL HOME
Gorgen Funeral Home - Mineral Point
310 Ridge Street
Mineral Point, WI

McCarville, Muriel Jean

MINERAL POINT – Muriel Jean McCarville, age 91, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home in rural Mineral Point.

Muriel is survived by her nine children, sons, Dennis (Jane) and Michael (Barb) of Mineral Point, and seven daughters, Christine (John) Berthelson of Las Vegas, Mary (Steve Mowbray) Venden of Morton, Ill., Sue (Denny) Hammond of Dodgeville, Muriel (Gary) Gruenenfelder of Blanchardville, Kathleen (Jeff) Hendrickson of Belleville, Cynthia (Denny) Nafzger of Mineral Point, and Amy Sarbacker of Mineral Point; 33 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; her sister, Esther Reynolds of Fort Atkinson; her sister-in-law, Idain (James) Carter of Blanchardville; and special daughter, Vicki McCarville of Dodgeville.

A public visitation for Muriel will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a private family funeral to follow at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Hollandale. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorials to the family of Muriel McCarville for donations to local charities.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Hollandale, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gorgen Funeral Home - Mineral Point
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gorgen Funeral Home - Mineral Point.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thinking of you with deepest sympathy. Muriel will be missed by all who knew her. She always had a kind word, a big "hello!" offered with a lovely smile, a demonstration of her faith, and joy in her family. What a life well-lived1 We believe heaven will welcome her right in.
Bryan and Jeanne Lisser
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. She was such a wonderful and thoughtful friend of my mom and many many others.
Jack & Mary Gratton
December 14, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mom.Such a wonderful woman but know all the wonderful memories you all have.She is now with your Dad looking down lovingly at her beautiful family.
Judi Armstrong
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results