MINERAL POINT – Muriel Jean McCarville, age 91, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home in rural Mineral Point.

Muriel is survived by her nine children, sons, Dennis (Jane) and Michael (Barb) of Mineral Point, and seven daughters, Christine (John) Berthelson of Las Vegas, Mary (Steve Mowbray) Venden of Morton, Ill., Sue (Denny) Hammond of Dodgeville, Muriel (Gary) Gruenenfelder of Blanchardville, Kathleen (Jeff) Hendrickson of Belleville, Cynthia (Denny) Nafzger of Mineral Point, and Amy Sarbacker of Mineral Point; 33 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; her sister, Esther Reynolds of Fort Atkinson; her sister-in-law, Idain (James) Carter of Blanchardville; and special daughter, Vicki McCarville of Dodgeville.

A public visitation for Muriel will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a private family funeral to follow at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Hollandale. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorials to the family of Muriel McCarville for donations to local charities.

