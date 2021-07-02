Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Murray Winer

Winer, Murray "The Pad Man"

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. - Murray Winer, of Woodland Hills, Calif., died on June 28, 2021, of natural causes, at age 92. He was born on May 6, 1929, in Lancaster, Pa., the first son of Edward Winer and Gladys Roseman Winer. Murray graduated JP McCaskey High School in 1947 and attended Perky Omen Prep School for one year before receiving a wrestling scholarship to Syracuse University. Murray was drafted during his senior year, served in the Korean War, and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army; he then returned to Syracuse and graduated in 1955.

Soon after graduation, Murray began his career in Milwaukee, Wis., when he was offered the job of assistant athletic director at the JCC. At a JCC dance, he met Beverly Goldenberg, in her rainbow-colored dress, who soon became his wife in 1956. Together they ventured into the restaurant business, where he opened his first of many successful restaurants. Murray went on to open a well-known restaurant, The Pad. He brought the idea of submarine sandwiches to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It was a huge hit with the beatniks and then continued during the era of the hippies. It has been said that the Pad was Madison's "most enduring beatnik coffeehouse," which saw the likes of Bob Dylan, Steve Miller and the famous poet Allen Ginsberg.

In 1974 Murray, Beverly, and their three kids moved cross country to Northridge, Calif., for new business opportunities and the good weather that California has. Murray opened a Jewish deli, among other opportunities. He was an entrepreneur who had a strong work ethic.

In 1985, Murray married Jeannette Stevenson, which lasted for the next 33 years, until she died in 2018. Murray always felt he had a great life with his positive attitude, and that led to his good health. He is survived by his three children, Shari Winer, Todd Winer and Tracy Winer Leiterman; son-in-law, Martin Leiterman; grandson, Matthew Leiterman; and loyal four-legged companion, Max.



Published by Madison.com from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry about your loss. Remember you all from your 2 years on Mt. Rainier! Also Dads deli on Grand Canyon. Went there for Margaret´s 3 rd birthday on April 8, 73 , came home , was having cake when went into labor and Elizabeth was born. Also a full blizzard! Still on Mt. Rainier and Blue Ridge.
Judy Schreiber
July 3, 2021
Shari - I´ve thought of you often over the years. My heart goes out to you at this time, and I hope you hold on to good memories of your dad. Be well.
Lyn Malofsky
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results