Winer, Murray "The Pad Man"

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. - Murray Winer, of Woodland Hills, Calif., died on June 28, 2021, of natural causes, at age 92. He was born on May 6, 1929, in Lancaster, Pa., the first son of Edward Winer and Gladys Roseman Winer. Murray graduated JP McCaskey High School in 1947 and attended Perky Omen Prep School for one year before receiving a wrestling scholarship to Syracuse University. Murray was drafted during his senior year, served in the Korean War, and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army; he then returned to Syracuse and graduated in 1955.

Soon after graduation, Murray began his career in Milwaukee, Wis., when he was offered the job of assistant athletic director at the JCC. At a JCC dance, he met Beverly Goldenberg, in her rainbow-colored dress, who soon became his wife in 1956. Together they ventured into the restaurant business, where he opened his first of many successful restaurants. Murray went on to open a well-known restaurant, The Pad. He brought the idea of submarine sandwiches to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It was a huge hit with the beatniks and then continued during the era of the hippies. It has been said that the Pad was Madison's "most enduring beatnik coffeehouse," which saw the likes of Bob Dylan, Steve Miller and the famous poet Allen Ginsberg.

In 1974 Murray, Beverly, and their three kids moved cross country to Northridge, Calif., for new business opportunities and the good weather that California has. Murray opened a Jewish deli, among other opportunities. He was an entrepreneur who had a strong work ethic.

In 1985, Murray married Jeannette Stevenson, which lasted for the next 33 years, until she died in 2018. Murray always felt he had a great life with his positive attitude, and that led to his good health. He is survived by his three children, Shari Winer, Todd Winer and Tracy Winer Leiterman; son-in-law, Martin Leiterman; grandson, Matthew Leiterman; and loyal four-legged companion, Max.