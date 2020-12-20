Josephson, Myra

DEFOREST – Myra Josephson, age 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was at Waunakee Manor for rehabilitation on a broken hip. She was born in Madison, Wis., on July 9, 1934, to Howard and Nora (Cleven) Houghton. She married Richard "Dick" Josephson on July 25, 1975, in Madison, Wis.

She was a member of the Dane County Sheriff's Department for 18 years and then went on to accept the position as an Executive Director of the American Association for Hand Surgery for over 1,000 doctors. She was on the Police Commission in DeForest for 18 years, retiring in 2019. She on the board of directors at the Senior Center, put in almost 15,000 hours volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital and was on five different Dane County Committees, including ADRC. Dick and Myra sold their house after retirement and excitedly became full-time motor homers. They traveled all over the United States but found themselves wintering in Mesa, Ariz., and then ultimately settled in DeForest.

Myra is survived by her husband; children, Dan Whiting, Jim, Whiting, Cindy Wagner, Tammy Moodie and Jeff Whiting; stepsons, James Josephson and Ronald Josephson; brother, Steve Houghton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made out to the family.

No services will be held at this time.

