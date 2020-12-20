Menu
Myra Josephson
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Josephson, Myra

DEFOREST – Myra Josephson, age 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was at Waunakee Manor for rehabilitation on a broken hip. She was born in Madison, Wis., on July 9, 1934, to Howard and Nora (Cleven) Houghton. She married Richard "Dick" Josephson on July 25, 1975, in Madison, Wis.

She was a member of the Dane County Sheriff's Department for 18 years and then went on to accept the position as an Executive Director of the American Association for Hand Surgery for over 1,000 doctors. She was on the Police Commission in DeForest for 18 years, retiring in 2019. She on the board of directors at the Senior Center, put in almost 15,000 hours volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital and was on five different Dane County Committees, including ADRC. Dick and Myra sold their house after retirement and excitedly became full-time motor homers. They traveled all over the United States but found themselves wintering in Mesa, Ariz., and then ultimately settled in DeForest.

Myra is survived by her husband; children, Dan Whiting, Jim, Whiting, Cindy Wagner, Tammy Moodie and Jeff Whiting; stepsons, James Josephson and Ronald Josephson; brother, Steve Houghton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made out to the family.

No services will be held at this time.

To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
OMG Dick, I'm so sorry. There are no words that can ease the pain, only time will do that. But please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jody Becker
December 21, 2020
Myra was an outstanding member of the Dane County Sherriff´s Department. May she rest in peace! Your loving family, including Captain "Dick" Josephson, have my deepest sympathy. Jeff Wiswell, Monona Former Dane County Supervisor
Jeff Wiswell
December 20, 2020
DIck and family You have my deepest sympathy. She was a lovely person and I will always miss her. She made you feel special. Anything I can do for you please do not hesitate To contact me.
Connie from Perfect Type & Print
December 20, 2020
Myra and I served together on the police Commission for years together. Myra was a hoot! She was a lot of fun and she was very intuitive on police matters in part do to her background in the Sherriff department. Myra served her community and loved her husband Dick with total commitment..we will miss her. Rest in peace my friend....
Maureen McCarville
December 18, 2020
