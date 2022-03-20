Nancee Lee Bauer

Nov. 27, 1938 - March 15, 2022

MADISON - Nancee Lee Bauer, 83, of Madison, Wis., died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Madison. She was born on Nov. 27, 1938, to David A. and Grace (Olinger) Meyers in Madison.

Nancee attended college at the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a degree in Recreational Therapy. She married Richard A. Bauer on June 7, 1961, and they had two children, Brent A. Bauer and Valerie L. Bauer. Nancee was a devoted mother who raised both of her children with a love for reading. When they were older, she worked in retail at Maurice's in Hibbing, Minn., for several years until she retired and moved first to McFarland and then finally, back to her beloved Madison.

Nancee had many close friends and kept in touch with many through letters and cards - which she penned with great care and thoughtfulness. She was also an avid cook and collected recipes with zeal. Nancee's other gift was hospitality - no one left her home hungry and everyone who visited was lifted up by her concern and compassion. In her later years, her Shi Tzu, Danica "Dani," became her fulltime companion and ever-present shadow.

Nancee is survived by her children, Brent and Valerie; and grandchildren, Jonathan Bauer, Elizabeth Bauer and David Bauer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frank Meyers; and her husband.

Nancee requested that no visitation or memorial service be held now but requested that family and friends gather in the warmer seasons to reminisce and stay connected in the years ahead.

Nancee requested cremation with interment of her ashes to be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.

A special note of thanks to caregivers, Martha, Sarah and Liana, who assisted Nancee graciously in her last years and to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate assistance.

Memorials may be gifted in Nancee's name to Mayo Clinic or the University of Wisconsin Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

