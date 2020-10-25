Largen, Nancee R.

MADISON - Nancee R. Largen, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on June 20, 1943, in Madison, the daughter of Rudolph and Clara (Johnson) Peterson.

Nancee was a loving wife, mother to three, grandmother of two, and Nana to many more. She will never forget going to visit her sister in California and meeting the love of her life, Walter. They had their first kiss on the Golden Gate Bridge. She always said that is when she knew he was "The One." They celebrated 57 years of marriage this past July. Every Friday was "Hair Day." Her family and special friends came over to get their hair done and visit. She was always involved with her children's activities. She was a lunch lady, library lady, dance mom and "Mom" to all who needed her. She touched the lives of countless people in her fun, lighthearted way. Her grandchildren recall very fondly playing Go Fish, Checkers, and building puzzles before watching Barney and singing along. She was a talented seamstress; her grandchildren were outfitted in matching clothes for many years. Her doll collection had a wide variety of outfits for every season. Above all, she was a great supporter of all the people she cared for. Her family hopes that everyone whom she touched can take time to enjoy the memories they have of her and cherish them deeply.

Private family services were held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care.

