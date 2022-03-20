Menu
Nancy J. Follett
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Nancy J. Follett

March 20, 1959 - March 16, 2022

MIDDLETON - Nancy J. Follett, born on March 20, 1959, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16, 2022 after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. She is survived by husband, James; daughters: Amy Kovanda (Michael), Rachel Graney (Colin); and three beloved grandchildren: Samuel, Max, and Joseph. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Gollin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Sherry and Dave Gollin; and her sister, Susie Bartscher. Nancy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and attended UW Madison where she met James. After graduation she was a dedicated kindergarten teacher in DeForest, WI for 30 years. Her biggest joys in life were being a loving mom and grandma. Her memory will forever be a blessing. The funeral service will be held at Cress Funeral home on Monday, March 21st at 11:00 AM at 3610 Speedway Road with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund through the Jewish Federation of Madison.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral Home Madison - Speedway
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Mar
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral Home Madison - Speedway
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3 Entries
I have many fond memories of Nancy (and Jim). I will always remember her soap cake she brought out to celebrate her students birthdays. Sending lot of love your way. Sorry I will miss the service. Cara Kugle Thompson daughter of former co-teacher Nancy Kugle
Cara Kugle Thompson
Friend
March 20, 2022
We are so sorry to learn of Nancy's passing. With best wishes from Bette and Doug First
Elizabeth Lane First
Family
March 20, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 20, 2022
