Nancy J. Follett

March 20, 1959 - March 16, 2022

MIDDLETON - Nancy J. Follett, born on March 20, 1959, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16, 2022 after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. She is survived by husband, James; daughters: Amy Kovanda (Michael), Rachel Graney (Colin); and three beloved grandchildren: Samuel, Max, and Joseph. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Gollin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Sherry and Dave Gollin; and her sister, Susie Bartscher. Nancy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and attended UW Madison where she met James. After graduation she was a dedicated kindergarten teacher in DeForest, WI for 30 years. Her biggest joys in life were being a loving mom and grandma. Her memory will forever be a blessing. The funeral service will be held at Cress Funeral home on Monday, March 21st at 11:00 AM at 3610 Speedway Road with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund through the Jewish Federation of Madison.

