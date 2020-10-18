Hilgendorf, Nancy Elaine

WAUNAKEE - Nancy Elaine Hilgendorf, age 86, of Waunakee, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, at Bright Star Senior Living, after struggling with Alzheimer's for 10 years. She was born on July 18, 1934, in Madison, Wis., to parents Samuel and Jennie (Tortorice) Zini. Nancy grew up in the Bush neighborhood in Madison.

She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1952. She met her husband, Roger, while working out at the Fish Hatchery and later married him on Sept. 24, 1955, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She worked at the Dane County Courthouse in the District Attorney's office for 37 years; she later retired from Judge Moria Krueger's office. In 2005, Roger and Nancy built their dream house in Westport, Wis., which she took great pleasure in decorating. Nancy was noted for her great cooking and baking; no one would ever leave her house hungry because she would always prepare a to-go package. Many of her delicious recipes were shared with friends and relatives. She was a very loving person and especially loved her two sons.

She is survived by her husband, Roger, of 65 years of marriage; two sons, Craig and Kevin; two sisters, Marie (Larry) Mattie and Carol (Mark) Tiedeman; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

(608) 249-8257